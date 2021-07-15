Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $19.93 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $196.49 and a twelve month high of $280.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

