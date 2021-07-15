Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $22.07 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 106.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $9.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,672.23. 54,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,372.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

