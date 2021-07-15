Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $22.70 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,956 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF makes up about 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 1.90% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $22,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.94. 229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,280. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.58.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.