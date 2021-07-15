Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $39,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,667,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,531,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,751. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.61.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

