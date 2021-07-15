Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $6.49 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.49. 75,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

