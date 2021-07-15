Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,771 shares of company stock valued at $15,250,533. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

NYSE:DRI traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $145.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,428. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

