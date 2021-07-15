Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $86.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,019,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 5.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $86,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 971,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.26. 35,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,526. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

