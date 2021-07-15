Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $9.96 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,771 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 358,328 shares valued at $16,909,516. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GLW traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.28.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

