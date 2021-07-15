Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,971,000 after buying an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,002,000. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $135.56. 782,309 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.35. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

