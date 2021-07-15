Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 90,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,971,000 after buying an additional 59,443 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,002,000. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 173,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $135.56. 782,309 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.35. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.