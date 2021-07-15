Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.6% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $26,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,933. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.04. The company has a market capitalization of $184.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $116.11 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.