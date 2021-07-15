Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 1,323 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.06. 2,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,127. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.62 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.