Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 1,901 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $21,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $321.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,456. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

