Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 2,337 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $13,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,140,000 after buying an additional 53,956 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 309,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,341,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,601. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.64. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $204.99.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

