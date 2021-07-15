Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Purchases 298 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $481,037,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,693,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.45.

NYSE:GS traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $376.16. 21,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $370.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

