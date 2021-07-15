Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,927 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,098 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,211 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $134,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $41,979,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after acquiring an additional 576,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,033,000 after acquiring an additional 614,694 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.42. 109,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,175,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.93. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

