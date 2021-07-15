Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Reduces Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,934 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 204,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $51,084,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.00. 1,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,147. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,316 shares of company stock worth $8,698,359 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

