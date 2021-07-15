Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 1,975 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 1.4% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin worth $23,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $244,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 44.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 35,499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 756,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,608,000 after purchasing an additional 142,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $2,255,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,585,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $305.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $175.02 and a one year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.