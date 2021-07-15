Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 2,305 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,749 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 57.9% in the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,180,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $1,430,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2,665.1% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,353 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $435,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,888 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in Facebook by 70.6% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth about $22,094,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $27,240,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,432,770 shares of company stock worth $797,182,256. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

NASDAQ FB traded down $4.96 on Thursday, reaching $342.67. 348,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,871,875. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.90 and a fifty-two week high of $358.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.74. The company has a market cap of $971.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

