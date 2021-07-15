Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 3,082 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.21. 161,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,904,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

