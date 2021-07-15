Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Sells 8,600 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.28. 477,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,212. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.