Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 480,165 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Ball worth $59,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,388,000 after buying an additional 349,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,472,000 after buying an additional 173,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after buying an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $84.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

