bAlpha Market Capitalization Tops $490,495.34 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for about $27.25 or 0.00086881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $490,495.34 and $288,010.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00049719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.91 or 0.00850988 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

BALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

