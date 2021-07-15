Banano (BAN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $220,750.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Banano has a total market capitalization of $13.43 million and $220,750.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banano has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001908 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00041111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00049974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,494 coins and its circulating supply is 1,304,820,248 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

