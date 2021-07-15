Banc of California (BANC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Banc of California to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 10.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $16.36 on Thursday. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.88 million, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,966.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens began coverage on Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

