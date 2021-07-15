Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Announces $0.00 — Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0037 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 24,494,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,096,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.