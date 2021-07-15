Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares $0.00 — Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) announced a — dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend by 64.8% over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.12. 88,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,627. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Bradesco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance segments. It provides demand and time deposits, savings deposits, mutual funds, and a range of loans and advances, including overdrafts, credit cards, and loans with repayments in installments; and fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange services, corporate finance and investment banking services, and hedge and finance services, including working capital financing.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.