Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.60 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €2.60 ($3.06) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.35 ($3.94).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

