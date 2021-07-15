Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Trading 2% Higher

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24. 1,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

