Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Bandwidth worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bandwidth by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 19,213 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $1,508,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 33.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $128.74. The company had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $350,763.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,385. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

