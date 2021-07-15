Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$134.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

TSE:BMO opened at C$126.42 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$72.44 and a one year high of C$130.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$125.30.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8599996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

