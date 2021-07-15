Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of ScanSource worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in ScanSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCSC stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $652.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCSC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

