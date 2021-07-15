Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VNDA. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

