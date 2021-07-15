Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $169.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.60.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

