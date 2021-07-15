Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 27,962 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,962 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after buying an additional 66,108 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $707.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.59.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

