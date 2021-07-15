BankUnited (BKU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BankUnited alerts:

NYSE:BKU opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.