Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BHB stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $419.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $32.37.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
