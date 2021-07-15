Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BHB stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $419.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.97. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $32.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 9.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

