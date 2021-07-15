Barclays Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €36.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.47 ($41.73).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

