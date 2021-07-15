Barclays Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €36.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.47 ($41.73).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

