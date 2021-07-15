Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in KT were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KT by 51.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,499 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 26.9% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,580 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter worth $14,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth $2,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.25. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.