Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBSS stock opened at $88.69 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.16.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

