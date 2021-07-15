Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 376.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,962 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Mitek Systems worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 140,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 133,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mitek Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 206,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of MITK opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $790.90 million, a PE ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

