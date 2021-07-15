Barclays PLC Purchases 4,106 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Universal Electronics worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 134,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UEIC. B. Riley dropped their price target on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.96. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

