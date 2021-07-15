Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.06% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 93,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 381,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

NYSE CNR opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNR. Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.