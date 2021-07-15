Barclays Reiterates €8.50 Price Target for thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TKA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.54 ($14.75).

TKA opened at €8.74 ($10.28) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €9.43. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

