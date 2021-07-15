Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LRLCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.12. 54,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.57. L’Oréal has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73. The firm has a market cap of $249.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.57.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.