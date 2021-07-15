Barratt Developments’ (BTDPY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of Barratt Developments stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.88. 2,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

