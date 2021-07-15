Base Protocol (BASE) Hits One Day Volume of $12,290.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $514,612.10 and approximately $12,290.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00004231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 546,567 coins and its circulating supply is 382,818 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

