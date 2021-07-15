BASIC (BASIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.96 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One BASIC coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $36.86 million and $3.96 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BASIC has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.33 or 0.00868081 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.