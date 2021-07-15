Basid Coin (BASID) Market Cap Reaches $61.93 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $61.93 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00049520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.59 or 0.00852062 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Basid Coin

Basid Coin (CRYPTO:BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 596,936,585 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

