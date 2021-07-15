Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after acquiring an additional 289,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after buying an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,255,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAX opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

