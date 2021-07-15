BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Update

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the June 15th total of 366,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after acquiring an additional 48,886 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of BayCom by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 241,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BayCom by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BayCom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,596,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BayCom alerts:

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $193.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.06. BayCom has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BayCom will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.